A Killeen woman was reported to have sustained a gunshot wound to the leg on Wednesday around 12:40 a.m. in the 3000 block of Sungate Drive, police said. Officers were dispatched in reference to a burglary.
“Upon the officers’ arrival, the female victim told officers that she was robbed by multiple males and that during the robbery she was shot in the leg,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman. The case is being investigated, she said.
