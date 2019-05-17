A Harker Heights woman was arrested in Killeen after police allegedly found methamphetamine in her purse at a tanning salon.
On May 11, authorities were called to the 1100 block of Lowes Boulevard after receiving a report of a person stuck in a tanning bed.
According to police reports, a spoon with residue on it was seen inside a purse belonging to a Cierra Page.
When police searched the purse, a bag was retrieved and after testing, it was indicated that it was methamphetamine.
“Officers indicated the substance weighed more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams,” the police report stated.
As of Tuesday evening, Page was in custody in Bell County Jail on a $50,000 bail.
