Copperas Cove police are investigating a felony theft of $134,000 worth of cellphones, according to police records.
“This case is early in the investigation, and I cannot provide any details other than to confirm that we responded to the Sprint Store and the community is not in any danger,” said Sgt. Kevin Miller, Copperas Cove Police Department public information officer, on Friday.
Cove police responded to the 200 block of Constitution Drive around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, according to police records.
Theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 is a third-degree felony, according to the Texas Penal Code Title 7 Chapter 31.
The manager at the Sprint Store reported no thefts this week.
