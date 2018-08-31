The person airlifted with a gunshot wound to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple was a suspect in the officer-involved shooting and crash on Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Fort Hood Street and Elms Road, an official said on Thursday night.
As of Friday morning, officials have not released the person's condition or confirmed that the person is in custody.
Just before 4 p.m., “Killeen police were involved in a pursuit near Cantabrian Road after the driver of a black SUV refused to stop,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman. “The driver led officers on Elms Road when the driver entered the intersection of Fort Hood Street and Elms Road and collided into a black SUV.”
She said the suspect rammed his vehicle into a police cruiser, and the officer opened fire, she said.
Photos from the scene show the passenger side of the KPD cruiser riddled with bullet holes.
The Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Texas Rangers responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing, being led by the Texas Rangers.
“This investigation is ongoing and we don't have anything to add at this time,” said Sgt. David Roberts, Texas Department of Public Safety public information officer, on Friday morning.
