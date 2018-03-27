A 20-year-old man was arraigned on a charge of evading arrest by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown on Tuesday.
Cameron DeQuan Washington was arrested Sunday by Killeen police after an officer noticed that the car he was driving was stolen, according to the affidavit for arrest.
An officer followed the car through a series of turns, and appeared to pull over, before Washington jumped a nearby curb and turned around, driving right by the officer who was following, police said.
The officer chased Washington through several neighborhoods before Washington stopped the car and began to run from police, the affidavit said. After looking up his criminal history, officers learned that Washington was already on probation for evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
The owner of the car told police the car was taken without his permission.
Washington was held in the Bell County Jail on $25,000 bond.
