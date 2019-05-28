NOLANVILLE — A 16-year-old male was arrested Monday evening after firing a gun at a Nolanville residence — in front of a police officer, according to Nolanville Police Chief Daniel Porter.
At 7:54 p.m. on Monday, a corporal assigned to the department’s Support Services Unit was patrolling the area on north Mesquite and Willow streets when he observed a suspicious vehicle.
Cpl. Kristopher Bolton was behind a gray colored Mercury Grand Marquis when he saw a passenger in the car fire two rounds from a semi-automatic pistol toward a residence in the 200 block of west Pine Street.
“He was ‘ghosting,’ and I don’t think they even saw him,” Porter said, referring to the corporal following discreetly.
After conducting a felony traffic stop, officers detained seven individuals. The juvenile was arrested and transported to Bell County juvenile detention on weapons charges. A 22-year-old male, identified as Jason Ford of Harker Heights, was arrested on unrelated Harker Heights warrants.
The weapon was recovered at the scene and no injuries were reported. The investigation revealed that the individuals in the car and the residence on west Pine were acquainted with each other and had been involved in a dispute earlier in the evening in Harker Heights.
