A 17-year-old woman is accused of kicking, punching, scratching and biting a Killeen police officer in an alleged shoplifting attempt.
Emerald Serenity Comeaux of Killeen was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown this week facing charges of theft, resisting arrest and assault of a public servant. She was assigned a total bond of $77,000.
On Dec. 20, a Killeen officer inside the Walmart in the 3400 block of Stan Schlueter Loop was approached by a manager, who advised there was a theft in progress involving two women, according to an arrest affidavit. The pair allegedly took “a bunch” of merchandise and left the store without paying for anything.
The two women, one of whom was later identified as Comeaux, were speaking with two Walmart employees when the officer approached them. The two attempted to walk off upon seeing police, according to the affidavit, and dropped items in the process.
The officer attempted to detain Comeaux, but she pulled away. The officer repeatedly told her to stop, but she refused, the affidavit said.
Comeaux was taken to the ground to gain compliance, then reportedly used her hands and feet to punch and kick the officer. A kick to the officer’s jaw caused a mouth laceration, according to the affidavit.
Comeaux also allegedly scratched and clawed the officer, followed with a bite to the officer’s upper right forearm near his elbow.
Other officers arrived and assisted in detaining the suspect, the affidavit said. Police say they found numerous items of stolen merchandise on Comeaux and the other woman.
The affidavit contains no other details on the woman who was with Comeaux.
