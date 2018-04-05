A 17-year-old Killeen man was charged Thursday with attempting to steal a safe at the Killeen Family Aquatics Center on Feb. 20, according to court records.
Killeen police responded to the center at 1800 Stan Schlueter Loop at around 8:19 a.m. and found multiple people had broken a window on the west side of the facility and taken a safe. Police said it appeared the thieves used a fire extinguisher to break the window.
According to an arrest affidavit, officers found the safe at the bottom of the southeast section of the toddler pool, where it appeared it had been dropped in order to break it open. Officers also found a keybox and keys lying throughout the park.
Upon review of the center’s surveillance footage, police said they identified Devin Alan Rushlow, who was also a suspect in a Feb. 19 burglary of the Killeen Boys and Girls Club.
Killeen police said Rushlow admitted in a voluntary written statement he and a friend broke into the aquatics center and attempted to break open the safe.
Rushlow was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and assigned $50,000 bail.
He is currently being held in the Bell County Jail.
