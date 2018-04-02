A 22-year-old Killeen man originally arrested and charged with public intoxication received a more severe charge days later.
Ryan Jay Alvarez was arraigned Monday and charged with retaliation against a Killeen police officer during his arrest March 20. He was arrested again March 31 for the felony charge.
Video taken March 20 inside the officer’s police car revealed Alvarez making a lethal threat to the officer, according to an arrest affidavit, telling the officer he “just got a knife in his neck” as the officer explains his arrest.
His bond is set at $100,000.
