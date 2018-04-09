An 18-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital Sunday night after a shooting in the 4600 block of Hank Drive in Killeen.
Killeen police responded to the scene at 8:23 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim call.
Upon arrival, officers were told the victim had been taken by private vehicle to Metroplex hospital.
Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said the victim's condition is currently unknown.
