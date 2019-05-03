A Killeen High School student Wednesday assaulted two campus officers as they attempted to take her into custody for suspected marijuana possession, officials say.
Aaliyah Shante Neal, 17, faces a charge of harassment of a public servant. Neal's bond is set at $20,000, according to the Bell County Jail roster.
Terry Abbott, Killeen ISD chief communication officer, did not specify how the incident became physical, nor how exactly Neal allegedly assaulted the officers.
Neal was taken into custody Wednesday at the school.
