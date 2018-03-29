Killeen police arrested a resident who is accused of sexually assaulting a girl and threatening to kill her and a boy.
Daniel Garcia, 57, was arraigned last week and charged with aggravated sexual assault and unlawful restraint of a child involving a 9-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy Jan. 6 at his residency in Nancy Street, according to an arrest affidavit.
His bond was set at $150,000. Garcia was not listed in the Bell County Jail roster of 5 p.m. Thursday.
Garcia took the girl to his bedroom, and forced her to commit a sexual act, according to the affidavit.
Garcia locked all the doors to his residence when the 11-year-old boy witnessed the assault, according to the affidavit, and prevented either child from leaving for three hours that afternoon.
“Don’t tell anyone or I will kill you,” Garcia said to the crying, scared children, according to the affidavit.
Upon an interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, the girl said the first time this allegedly happened was in August 2017, and that it happened two to three other times.
