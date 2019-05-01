A Killeen man accused of shooting and killing his 80-year-old neighbor after an argument in 2017 will be facing a jury later this month, court officials said.
Santiago Vasquez, 86, was 84 years old on May 30, 2017, when police said he shot and killed John Seth Jr., in the 2800 block of Fishpond Lane in Killeen.
Last Friday in the 264th Judicial District Court, Vasquez was present in the courtroom when the judge set the trial date for May 13 in the same court, said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
The two men were next-door neighbors with a 4-foot fence separating their front yards. Seth’s family alleged that Vasquez had harassed Seth numerous times and that police were frequently dispatched to Vasquez’s home during the 12 years the two men were neighbors.
Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:13 p.m. on May 30 almost two years ago, where they found Seth lying in the road with gunshot wounds, according to the Killeen Police Department, previously.
A witness told investigators Vasquez assaulted Seth with his cane, knocking Seth down twice. When Seth tried to stand up, Vasquez shot him three times, according to the arrest affidavit. Seth died at the scene.
It is not known what led to the argument between the two men.
