Nikki Williams of Copperas Cove Tuesday afternoon struggled to put into words her feelings three days after losing her brother.
Damon LeRome Hines, 39, originally of Killeen, was dead when Dallas police arrived early Saturday at an apartment complex in southeast Oak Cliff, according to a news release from the Dallas Police Department. Detectives are investigating the incident as a murder and still seek the killer.
Williams said many things were lost when Hines was killed: a brother, a husband, a father. Hines graduated from Ellison High School, and was known to be intelligent.
He was also a Navy veteran, his sister said, and could “pretty much do anything he wanted to very well.”
“He was a big teddy bear,” Williams said. “Everybody that met him loves him.”
Hines had a charismatic charm to him, Williams said, and was creative, having passion in music and drawing.
“He wasn’t perfect. But he was ours,” Williams said. “He’s going to be missed greatly.”
Williams said she and the family still want answers and justice. She urges those with information to reach out to Dallas police.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Detective Derick Chaney at 214-671-3650 or email to derick.chaney@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers any time at 214-373-TIPS.
Funeral arrangements, yet to be scheduled, are being handled by Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
