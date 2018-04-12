A Lampasas Middle School student was arrested Wednesday after allegedly making a violent threat in school, according to Lampasas police.
The 14-year-old threatened to "shoot up the school" during lunchtime last Thursday, April 5, according to Assistant Chief of Police Jody Cummings.
The student confessed to making the statement following an interview, and several witnessing students who allegedly overheard the threat were interviewed, according to Cummings.
The investigating officer interviewed the student's parents and determined he did not have immediate access to weapons.
Police arrested the student Wednesday, who was sent to juvenile probation and charged for a terroristic threat, a Class B misdemeanor.
The student has been released to his parents.
