An 18-year-old Killeen man was sentenced for a 2017 aggravated robbery in Copperas Cove Wednesday, but he won't necessarily be going to jail.
Dvaughn Kent was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication, a type of probation, for the first-degree felony by 440th District Judge Grant Kinsey, according to a press release.
Cove police responded to a robbery call Jan. 3, 2017, at Action Pawn. Witness interviews and store surveillance revealed four armed subjects entering the pawn shop through the back door, according to the release.
Once inside, the subjects moved the clerks to the safe and began breaking the glass to the gun cases. One of the male subjects pointed a gun at the head of the clerk, according to the release. The subjects loaded firearms, jewelry and cash into bags before fleeing out the back door.
Officers believed this robbery was related to a robbery at Food Mart that occurred on Jan. 2, 2017, where robbers made off with cash and cigarettes.
It was believed the same handguns used in the Action Pawn robbery were the same ones used in the Food Mart robbery, upon official review of Action Pawn surveillance.
Killeen police officers were dispatched to Holiday Terrace Motel regarding the stolen property, where they found empty gun cases and Action Pawn tags inside a room. The serial numbers on the gun cases matched those on the guns stolen from Action Pawn, officials said.
Motel surveillance captured Kent and the other suspects with the stolen guns, according to the release. Kent was subsequently arrested and interviewed by Cove police detectives. Kent admitted to participating in the robbery at Action Pawn during his interview, according to the release.
Kent’s bond had been reduced in April 2017 by Judge Kinsey with the condition that he not associate with any other of the co-defendants. That bond was then revoked a month later when he was found to be associating with Desmond Coakley, a co-defendant.
Below is a list of parties and dispositions involved in the Action Pawn robbery:
- Justin Ellis — 121 months federal sentence
- Andrew Frison — 168 months federal sentence
- Kendrick Little — 30 months federal sentence
- Raevonte Pinckney — 48 months federal sentence
- Paris McCallum — still pending prosecution
- Desmond Coakley — set for an open plea June 13
