A 17-year-old man who was arrested by Harker Heights police Monday after reported involvement in back-to-back robberies has been officially charged.
Quinton Ford, of Harker Heights, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Tuesday, facing two charges of aggravated robbery and one charge of evading arrest. In total, his bond was set at $205,000.
Late Sunday night, Heights police responded to a report of an aggravated robbery at Sam Food Mart in the 2300 block of Indian Trail, according to an arrest affidavit. Police say two men entered the store armed with a knife and cornered the clerk. The pair reportedly made off with the cash drawer and tobacco products.
About 10 minutes later, Heights police say they responded to a second aggravated robbery at CEFCO in the 900 block of Indian Trail, in which about $105 was stolen. The description of the two suspects matched those involved in the prior robbery, according to police.
Officers later located two men matching the descriptions at another store, in the 700 block of East Knight’s Way. Police said the men attempted to leave the area in a vehicle. After the car was stopped, one of the men attempted to flee on foot. One was detained after a short foot pursuit and the second man was found hiding in the backyard of a residence.
Among the items listed as stolen were a cash register drawer worth $420, as well as $206 in cash and change, and several kinds of cigars, according to police records.
The arraignment of the second man arrested by Heights police was not available Tuesday.
