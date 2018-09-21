A 27-year-old woman was charged with drug possession Friday after a welfare call at a Killeen convenience store Wednesday.
Killeen police responded to a welfare concern call at a store in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive after a woman said she was afraid to leave the building “because she saw her ex-boyfriend and was scared,” according to an arrest affidavit.
Upon arrival, officers found Chandrea Waesa McClendon and discovered there was an active warrant for her arrest.
Police said officers searched McClendon’s backpack and found “a small clear bag of a green leafy substance, a clear bag of a crystal powder substance, and a small clear plastic box with clear crystal rock inside it.”
Officers said they field-tested the crystal substance and confirmed it was methamphetamine.
McClendon was arraigned on a charge of possession of meth in an amount less than 1 gram by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and assigned a bond of $20,000.
She is currently being held in the Bell County Jail.
In an unrelated case, Martain Leanette Harvey, 36, was charged with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram Friday after police responded to a disturbance call at a Valero gas station on Rancier Avenue Wednesday.
Police said officers found 0.5 grams of methamphetamine inside Harvey’s bag after a search on scene.
Harvey was arraigned and assigned a bond of $20,000. She is being held in the Bell County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.