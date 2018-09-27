A 44-year-old woman was stabbed at around 1:20 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Sprott Avenue and 8th Street, Killeen police said.
Police said officers responded to a stabbing call and located a victim who said she had been stabbed in the 400 block of Sprott.
"The victim was engaged in a conversation with a person nearby her when the suspect approached them and attacked the victim," Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.
The victim was treated on scene, Miramontez said, and was not taken to an area hospital.
Miramontez said one person was arrested following the incident.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
