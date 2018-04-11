Multiple sources confirm that Zales Jewelers in Killeen Mall was robbed Wednesday afternoon.
A security guard at the mall and an employee at the store confirmed the robbery, but did not provide details on what was stolen.
Police did not respond immediately to requests for comment. Zales Jewelers is located at 2100 S. W.S. Young Drive, Unit 1516.
