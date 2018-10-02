Just one week after Central Texas College announced it had to forgo its planned tax increase, the board of trustees chairman said he was considering stepping down.
“Suggestions that I resign as chair are being given serious consideration,” said the Rev. Jimmy Towers.
He did not say who recommended that he step down.
The board had approved a 14.83 cent per $100 valuation tax rate increase on Sept. 18. The following week, after the board approved the minutes of the meeting, Harker Heights businessman Scot Arey told board members the vote that had been conducted was out of compliance with the Texas Tax Code.
The law, amended in 2015, required a 60 percent approval rate of the entire board for any tax rate increase. The CTC board voted 4-1 to approve the increase but two members were missing, bringing the percentage to 57.
After the meeting, CTC officials checked the law and agreed the board vote was invalid. The deadline to approve the increase was five days away and the board would not be able to meet in time to vote again. That meant the tax rate would revert to the effective rate, which is 13.86 cents per $100 valuation, lower than the current rate of 13.99.
“The responsibility for the error that will cost Central Texas College a loss of potential tax receipt lies solely with me, the chair,” Towers said Tuesday. The amount of revenue lost was roughly $780,000.
