A high school student in the Killeen Independent School District has died, the district announced in a news release Wednesday.
KISD will have counseling support teams available to speak with students and staff. These teams will provide small group and/or individual counseling for as long as needed.
“We express our deepest sympathies to the family,” according to the KISD press release.
KISD did not name the student or what school he or she attended.
