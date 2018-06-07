When will KNCT-TV go off the air?
Central Texas College officials say the public may learn an answer at CTC’s next board meeting 1 p.m. on June 19.
The station will eventually cease operations after CTC’s Board of Trustees decided Feb. 27 not to make an expensive change of channels, as mandated by the Federal Communications Commission. A shutdown date has not yet been announced.
The move was initially approved by the board at a meeting in April 2017. CTC expected the FCC to reimburse the college for the $4.4 million cost of moving the KNCT channel.
In the months that followed, CTC learned the U.S. Congress had authorized a reimbursement of only 60 percent of the cost, leaving CTC with expenses of $1.76 million to complete the mandated change.
The TV station has incurred an average annual loss of $418,000 over the past five years, according to school officials.
College spokespeople said they will not provide any further details regarding the TV station until the June 19 meeting.
CTC has never publicly considered whether the TV station could be sold to another entity.
Calls to the FCC regarding KNCT have not been returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.