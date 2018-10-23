Larry Davis, 60, was born to parents, Oscar and Callie Terrell, the middle child of five.
“I was always my mom’s favorite,” he said, flashing a characteristic million dollar smile.
Growing up in Waco, their family was taught early to remain close knit and work hard. His mother, he said, was a domestic worker with prominent families in the manicured neighborhoods of West and Lake Waco.
“We had one car,” he said. “She’d drop my stepdad off at work, route us to school, go to work and then do the whole routine in reverse at the end of the day. She was amazing.”
Her work, however humble, was deliberate, as was his stepfather’s, who worked 12-hour shifts in a turkey processing plant. Neither ever complained, he said stoically. They taught their children about hard work, and expecting them to set their goals high and see them through.
And it must have worked, too. All five of the Davis family children have earned college degrees: Youngest brother, Charles, earned a bachelor’s degree with honors; Earline, oldest sister, earned a certificate in business; Reyna became a nurse, and oldest brother, Bobby, earned an associate’s degree from McLennan Community College.
Davis enjoyed high school, earning respectable grades, winning a state championship in track and eventually earning a full ride scholarship to Baylor University where he would become a half-mile letterman for three consecutive years in track and field.
Now, a couple years past his official competitive running days, Davis has taken on a new role with Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen.
Besides being the director of Student Services, he recently competed for and was named the university’s chief diversity officer.
“There had been a diversity committee that existed before I was appointed, so we just saw it as an opportunity to really bring it to life across campus and encourage more involvement,” he said.
Evidence of recent activities would suggest that his efforts — and the work of the committee — are yielding significant dividends. Last year’s Diversity Discussions held during Black History Month was, according to Davis, the single biggest event hosted by the university — with the possible exception of our graduation, he added laughing.
“The best part about that event was the amazing participation we had from everywhere,” he said. “Every part of the community was involved. Small business. School districts. Churches. Central Texas College. It was incredible. It told us a lot about our community. They were invited in and joined us and did it with a great deal of pride.”
Last weekend, the University’s Council on Diversity and Inclusion sponsored the showing of the movie, “The Hate You Give,” offering 115 free seats — which were snapped up in less than an hour — at the Cinemark at Market Heights.
A panel discussion followed the screening featuring A&M-Central Texas faculty members and community leaders.
“The thing we are proudest of,” Davis said, “is the support we have seen for events like this. Our discussions are positive and productive and inclusive of everyone. And it’s a learning experience – outside the classroom – that reinforces all of the good things that happen inside our programs.”
Emphasizing the diverse nature of the student body, Davis points to demographic data that confirms A&M-Central Texas as “the most broadly diverse university in the Texas A&M University System.”
“When we look back at American Technological University and the University of Central Texas, and the students who began and finished their degrees there, we could see that this has been a part of our organizational culture for a very long time.”
He paused for a moment, as if to reflect on the significance of those words, explaining that it was the “open door” nature of their original mission — a unique but powerful element that purposefully made access a fundamental part of their mission.
“When we look at national data examining the demographics of our population, we see a great deal of diversity,” he said. “But more importantly, we see that our students from the African American communities and Hispanic communities are graduating in the same percentages they attend – which is a crucial finding that confirms the quality of our programs, our faculty and staff, and their commitment to our students.”
