Community members, city officials and Fort Hood military leadership gathered at the Bill Yowell Conference Center on the Texas A&M University-Central Texas campus Friday afternoon for the announcement of the new cybersecurity contract.

A&M-Central Texas President Marc Nigliazzo was happy to break the news about the $4.2 million contract the university has been awarded by the Department of Homeland Security and the United States Air Force.

