Looking out from Heritage Hall's second floor Warrior Hall, left, and Founders Hall to the right are seen. Heritage Hall was dedicated on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, officially opening the building on the campus of Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
Texas A&M University-Central Texas faculty, staff and some students arrive at Heritage Hall on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, for a dedication ceremony to officially open the newest building on the TAMU-CT campus.
Gabe Wolf | Herald
Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen is in the process of implementing a vaping ban mandated by the Texas A&M University System chancellor, officials said.
A ban on vaping will soon extend to “every inch” of the Texas A&M; University System, according to a Tuesday memorandum from Chancellor John Sharp that cites recent revelations about how electronic cigarette use or vaping can lead to lung illnesses.
