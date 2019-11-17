video

Texas A&M University-Central Texas students make a video about the importance of voting recently.

 Courtesy photo

At the 2019 ALL IN Challenge Awards Ceremony recently, Texas A&M University-Central Texas received a gold seal for achieving a student voting rate of 45.8% in the 2018 mid-term elections. The event, organized to recognize colleges and universities throughout the U.S. committed to increasing college student voting rates, was the highlight of a national conference.

Brandon Griggs, assistant vice president of Student Affairs lauded the university’s accomplishment, thanking student affairs staff, students and faculty who contributed to the recognition.

