For those familiar with the traditions of the regional universities that are a part of the Texas A&M University System, just two words are all that’s needed to sum up the pride of achievement and pending graduation celebration: ring day.
Ashley Cooper, 29, married mom of four and Temple resident, couldn’t wait to put hers on for the first time. After a total of seven years — including children and new jobs — she is ready to accept her class ring as a sign of accomplishment only weeks before she walks the stage at her graduation at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen.
First enrolling at Temple College in August 2011, Cooper did what many students do; she balanced full- and part-time employment with college, following the Warrior Corps Transfer Plan, making sure her classes would transfer seamlessly from Temple College to Texas A&M-Central Texas.
“It was challenging to get this far,” she said, her hazel eyes sparkling with anticipation. “I was working, and we were raising children. So it could get complicated, but my parents have been big advocates of me getting this degree. They have a very strong work ethic and they have always told me that a degree gives you options. So I stayed with it.”
Originally a human resources technician for the city of Temple, Cooper was recently promoted at her job and considers herself fortunate to be earning a degree in a field she loves.
“I am very lucky to be holding a position in an area that I really enjoy,” she said. “I’d be reading about organizational behavior or specific policies in human resources, and then I’d be at work, seeing the same thing I was studying, and I’d think to myself, ‘This is great. I can apply everything I’m learning.’”
The ring ceremony, she said, was an emotional time for her as the entire family — husband, children, sisters, parents, and grandparents all gathered around to see her receive her class ring. She’s the first in her family to earn an undergraduate degree.
And just as at A&M, each student receiving their ring reserves the honor of “ringing,” selecting one special person to place the ring on their finger. For Cooper, that special someone was her 8-year-old daughter, Isabella.
As every parent who has pursued a degree will attest, there have been times when the rigors of study might have been beyond the comprehension of their family, especially the little ones, but Cooper was motivated by her daughter, wanting to show her what it meant to be dedicated to earning her degree.
More than once, she remembered, Isabella would wait outside the room she studied in, patiently waiting as long as a child might before knocking at the closed door.
“She’d sit there while I studied, and then eventually knock on the door and ask, ‘Are you done, yet?’”
And so, it came to be that Cooper chose her daughter to be the one to place her Texas A&M-Central Texas ring on her finger. And, in less than two weeks, daughter will watch mother cross the stage in a December graduation.
“I’ve made so many memories in the last seven years. And my whole family has been there for me every step of the way. But I told myself years ago that I was going to get my degree before I’m 30, and now I can say that I have. I’ll wear this ring with pride for the rest of my life.”
