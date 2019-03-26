Angela Escamilla Graves, 22, fidgets in the chair, dressed in jeans and a T-shirt, her legs crossed, right foot tapping absently in a quick cadence, her hot pink flip flop sandals slapping rhythmically against the bottom of her foot.
As she begins to describe herself, her countenance changes. She speaks matter of factly — laying out the circumstances of her life like a litany of regrets and immutable facts — of childhood challenges, adolescent acting out, intentional rebelliousness and the choices she has made — good and bad — that have effected the trajectory of her life.
She tells truths that are hard to hear as easily as if she were reading them from a script about someone else: a distant, but supportive, father, a hard-working mother who supported her educational goals, and her own struggle to find her self worth.
At one time, she was, as she described it, a “bad kid,” attending suburban J. Frank Dobie High School in southeast Houston where Interstate 45 and the Sam Houston Tollway merge. For reasons passing her own understanding, she was “all over the place,” harboring the dream of a bachelor’s degree, but keeping it to herself, choosing instead to pick fights, skip classes, violate the dress code, and become a regular in detention.
And, of course, in her senior year, when the time came to take the traditional college admissions exams, she followed suit, barely bothering to read the material. To her, it mattered, but it didn’t. And only she knew she didn’t really know why.
After graduating high school in June of 2015, it was time for an honest accounting for herself. She had graduated 700 in a class of 900, and her placement scores were a sad reflection of her lack of focus.
Unlike others who, under similar circumstances, may have refused accountability, Angela pushed past the doubts she harbored. And, as the top half of her graduating class were packing up their cars, saying their goodbyes to friends and families, and heading off to places like the University of Texas and Rice, she gathered up her pride, her fragile ambitions, what remained of her self-esteem, her less than admirable admissions scores, and drove to San Jacinto Community College in the car her parents bought for her graduation present.
“When I got there, they told me that I would have to start in the remedial sequence for English, math, and reading,” she said. “I was disappointed, but I chose to see it as a fresh start.”
That’s the amazing thing about reconciliation, she said. The past is the past. A person can live there, or reach beyond it. She chose the latter. And that, she says, is when something truly remarkable happened; well, actually, two remarkable things:
Beginning with her first fulltime semester, Angela discovered that she was perfectly capable of making A’s and B’s when she applied herself, and second, she discovered the transformational power of encouragement.
“One of my professors, Trevor Parker, took me aside,” she explained, “and he told me that I had a lot of potential. He said it didn’t matter where I started; it only mattered where I finished.”
Granted the remedial curriculum was basic, but, she thought, it was relevant now. Wise beyond her years in that first semester, she knew what she didn’t know, and she set out to prove herself to herself.
By the second semester, she was inspired by the fact that she knew she was capable of better; so she began to work in more courses, eventually attacking the 67-hour general education core of college-level courses, and eventually tackling preliminary courses for a major in political science and transfer status.
Before she knew it, she was graduating with a 3.7 GPA and an honors graduate.
By then, Angela was married to U.S. Army Sgt. Dylan Graves, 24, and they had been stationed at Fort Hood. Although she had her eyes on places like the University of Texas, her husband pointed her to Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen where she enrolled in the summer of 2018.
“I was enrolled at both Central Texas College and A&M Central Texas,” she explained. “I was taking constitutional law and international relations and two upper-level core courses that I needed for my major prerequisites. Everyday, I was writing briefs and essays. It was an eight-week schedule, and it was intense, but I did it.”
The following fall, Angela enrolled in eight courses — twice the normal fulltime load — in an effort to graduate sooner rather than later. The following spring, she did the same, taking 21 hours of college level courses, aiming for a May 2019 graduation.
The once indifferent, undisciplined and unmotivated girl, she notes proudly, is different now. She knows what she is capable of; and, at the same time, she is grateful for those who stood by her on this unlikely journey of transformation and academic accomplishment.
Her mother, father, and husband, she says, supported her and cheered her on throughout, her mother paying her tuition from beginning to end. Her husband, she says, stood by her, first finding and directing her to the university, and encouraging her to enroll and excel. His turn, she says, with a genuine smile, is next.
And she cannot say enough about the caliber of faculty in both the community colleges she attended and the A&M Central Texas faculty in the College of Arts and Sciences. All have encouraged her, challenged her, and pushed her forward.
“They are all amazing and inspired people, but among all of them, I have to thank Dr. Jeffrey Dixon.” she said, twisting her hair into a pony tail. “I’ve taken him for statistics, capstone, political ethics, international relations, terrorism and constitutional law.
“He pushes us to be our best. He tutors us in his office during office hours, every Monday and Tuesday, an hour or more. I have never known a professor to do that. I know he wants me to do my best, and he’s there to make sure I have everything I need to do that.”
For her, Angela is looking forward to the next several weeks — and the partial culmination of her educational journey as she graduates this May and then prepares for the LSAT and law school. A&M Central Texas, she says, has allowed her to finish what she began at the community college and go beyond where she ever thought she could go.
“People at A&M Central Texas tell me that’s why they’re called The Warriors,” she said, smiling a 100 megawatt smile. “I guess I am a Warrior. I’m stronger and smarter than I ever imagined. And I owe a lot to everyone who stood by me and the place that made it happen.”
