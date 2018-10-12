A fire alarm at Ellison High School was activated around 2:30 p.m., according to Killeen Independent School District Spokesman Terry Abbott.
Ellison staff quickly reacted, according to Abbott, and all students and staff were safely evacuated from the building. A blower motor on an air conditioning unit in the science lab burned out triggering the fire alarm.
Once the Killeen Fire Department determined there was no safety concern within the building, students and staff reentered the building and resumed regularly scheduled activities.
"Killeen ISD greatly appreciates the support and the quick response of the City of Killeen Fire Department," Abbott said.
