Monday marked the statewide deadline for local governments to announce the filing period for open seats on the May 4 ballot — and there are a number of positions that will be up for grabs.
In Killeen, the four district representative seats on the Killeen City Council will be up for election with all of the incumbents eligible to run. According to the City Charter, council members are limited to three consecutive two-year terms. The mayor’s and three, at-large representatives’ seats are up for election in even-numbered years.
For the Killeen Independent School District, three board of trustees seats will be elected, including that of board president Corbett Lawler. Trustees Shelley Wells and Susan Jones will also be up for election.
The filing period for the May 4 election is Jan. 15 to Feb. 16.
But those aren’t the only races you might see on the ballot.
Here’s a roundup of the major local races that will be decided in May that are listed on area government websites.
Killeen City Council
District 1 — incumbent Shirley Fleming
District 2 — incumbent Debbie Nash-King
District 3 — incumbent Jim Kilpatrick
District 4 — incumbent Steve Harris
Killeen ISD Board of trustees
Trustee — incumbent Corbett Lawler
Trustee — incumbent Susan Jones
Trustee — incumbent Shelley Wells
Harker Heights City Council
Place 1 — incumbent Hal Schiffman
Place 3 — incumbent Jackeline Soriano Fountain
Belton City Council
Councilman — incumbent David K. Leigh
Councilman — incumbent John Holmes
Councilman — incumbent Craig Pearson
Belton ISD Board of Trustees
Area 1 — incumbent Jeff Norwood
Area 2 — incumbent Dr. Rosie Montgomery
Area 3 — incumbent Sue M. Jordan
Area 5 — incumbent Manuel Alcazar
Lampasas City Council
Mayor — incumbent Misti Talbert
Place 1 — incumbent Delana Toups
Place 2 — incumbent Robert McCauley
Place 6 — incumbent T.J. Monroe
Lampasas ISD Board of Trustees
Place 4 — incumbent Kirk Whitehead
Place 5 — incumbent David Millican
Florence City Council
Alderman — incumbent Lisa Ragsdale
Alderman — incumbent Kory Woolverton
Alderman — incumbent Richard Moon
Florence ISD Board of Trustees
Place 6 — incumbent Jason Earp
Place 7 — incumbent Joshua Atkinson
The Killeen Daily Herald will be covering the elections asks that candidates send their photo and contact information to the paper when they file for office. The email is news@kdhnews.com and please put ELECTION 2019 CANDIDATE in the subject field of the email.
