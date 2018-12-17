POLITICS

Monday marked the statewide deadline for local governments to announce the filing period for open seats on the May 4 ballot — and there are a number of positions that will be up for grabs.

In Killeen, the four district representative seats on the Killeen City Council will be up for election with all of the incumbents eligible to run. According to the City Charter, council members are limited to three consecutive two-year terms. The mayor’s and three, at-large representatives’ seats are up for election in even-numbered years.

For the Killeen Independent School District, three board of trustees seats will be elected, including that of board president Corbett Lawler. Trustees Shelley Wells and Susan Jones will also be up for election.

The filing period for the May 4 election is Jan. 15 to Feb. 16.

But those aren’t the only races you might see on the ballot.

Here’s a roundup of the major local races that will be decided in May that are listed on area government websites.

Killeen City Council

District 1 — incumbent Shirley Fleming

District 2 — incumbent Debbie Nash-King

District 3 — incumbent Jim Kilpatrick

District 4 — incumbent Steve Harris

Killeen ISD Board of trustees

Trustee — incumbent Corbett Lawler

Trustee — incumbent Susan Jones

Trustee — incumbent Shelley Wells

Harker Heights City Council

Place 1 — incumbent Hal Schiffman

Place 3 — incumbent Jackeline Soriano Fountain

Belton City Council

Councilman — incumbent David K. Leigh

Councilman — incumbent John Holmes

Councilman — incumbent Craig Pearson

Belton ISD Board of Trustees

Area 1 — incumbent Jeff Norwood

Area 2 — incumbent Dr. Rosie Montgomery

Area 3 — incumbent Sue M. Jordan

Area 5 — incumbent Manuel Alcazar

Lampasas City Council

Mayor — incumbent Misti Talbert

Place 1 — incumbent Delana Toups

Place 2 — incumbent Robert McCauley

Place 6 — incumbent T.J. Monroe

Lampasas ISD Board of Trustees

Place 4 — incumbent Kirk Whitehead

Place 5 — incumbent David Millican

Florence City Council

Alderman — incumbent Lisa Ragsdale

Alderman — incumbent Kory Woolverton

Alderman — incumbent Richard Moon

Florence ISD Board of Trustees

Place 6 — incumbent Jason Earp

Place 7 — incumbent Joshua Atkinson

The Killeen Daily Herald will be covering the elections asks that candidates send their photo and contact information to the paper when they file for office. The email is news@kdhnews.com and please put ELECTION 2019 CANDIDATE in the subject field of the email.

