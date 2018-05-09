Hats will soon be flying as graduation season approaches with area colleges to hold graduation ceremonies this weekend, and local high schools to begin theirs at the end of the month.
Central Texas College graduates will walk the stage Friday night, while Texas A&M University-Central Texas students will graduate on Saturday.
A&M-Central Texas is expected to have 355 graduates for the 2018 spring semester, according to the school.
Last spring, a lower number of 321 students graduated and spring 2016 graduates numbered at 354 students.
The growth between this year and last year can largely be attributed to a 53 percent increase in enrollment in the College of Arts and Sciences because of newly added masters programs, said Karen Clos, executive director for advancement and alumni services.
A&M-Central Texas will have its ceremony at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton.
Central Texas College will also see an increase in its number of Spring 2018 graduates.
“This Friday, 304 students are expected to participate in the graduation ceremony,” said Bruce Vasbinder, CTC marketing and outreach coordinator. “Last spring we had 420 graduates participate.”
CTC’s graduation ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Bell County Expo Center.
Temple College will also celebrate its spring 2018 semester at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center.
The University of Mary-Hardin Baylor spring commencement was held May 5.
More graduation ceremonies for local high schools include:
Belton New Tech High School graduation will be at 2 p.m. May 31 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Belton High School will be at 7 p.m. May 31 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Salado High School graduation will be at 7 p.m. June 1 at the UMHB Campus Center, 923 University Drive, Belton.
Copperas Cove High School will be at 7:30 p.m. June 1 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Florence High School graduation will be at 8 p.m. June 1 at the Florence High School Stadium.
Temple High School’s commencement will begin at 10 a.m. June 2 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Shoemaker High School’s graduation will be at 3 p.m. June 2 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Killeen High School will be at 8 p.m. June 2 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Ellison High School graduation will be at 2 p.m. June 3 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Harker Heights High School’s graduation will begin at 7 p.m. June 3 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Gatesville High School graduation will be at 8 p.m. June 3 at McKamie Stadium.
