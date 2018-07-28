Hundreds of families participated in the Armed Services YMCA’s inaugural back to school bash from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Armed Services YMCA Wellness Center in Harker Heights.
The event, which was free and open to the public, featured carnival rides, face painting, game stations, informational booths and free haircuts.
Children who were previously registered or were registered during the event for the 2018-2019 Armed Services YMCA before and after school childcare program received an ASYMCA backpack with school supplies. A total of 500 backpacks filled with school supplies were available.
“Our focus is on military families,” said Sheri Yerrington, executive director of Armed Services YMCA of Killeen. “This event is a small way we can give back to those who serve our country.”
The Armed Services YMCA Armed Services YMCA of Killeen offers services to ease the burden of the families of Central Texas veterans and active-duty service members. The organization also offers programs and services customized to meet the specific needs of the military community.
