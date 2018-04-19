After news broke Wednesday that Jack Welch may no longer be the Copperas Cove High football coach, speculation and confusion have spread across the town with at least one person calling for a school board recall election if officials don't release details soon.
No additional information was released by the Copperas Cove Independent School District on Thursday regarding the situation involving Welch, a household name in Cove who is also the district's athletic director.
It was reported by multiple sources on Wednesday that Jack Welch's office had been cleaned out and the locks changed.
CCISD spokeswoman Wendy Sledd would not comment, due to the matter being a personnel issue. Questions emailed to Sledd on Thursday received no response. The Herald also called the district, which did not reply.
The Herald has received multiple calls from Welch's church friends, parents of former Cove football players and others. The callers speculated on what was happening and wondering about the truth.
John Sanders found himself barred from posting on the CCISD Facebook page Wednesday after questioning the district about Welch. The Army veteran and 1993 Cove High School graduate summarized his now-deleted post as containing phrases such as "the citizens feel we have a right to know," and suggesting there might be a recall election if the district won't be more forthcoming with information.
"They banned me real quick" after that post, Sanders said.
The Copperas Cove Banner, a weekly newspaper, had a post Thursday morning on its Facebook page which read, in part, "Welch sent out his weekly column Tuesday morning just before 8 a.m. and a social media post at about the same time said spring football had been canceled and the Dawgs would use the extra week of practice in the fall. The Banner sent an email to Welch asking about spring football and new coaches, but no response was received."
Joan Manning, CCISD Board of Trustees president, said during a phone interview, "I wish I could say something, but I can't." She did indicate that the district would be making an announcement at some point, but did not specify when.
Charles Lyons, president of the Copperas Cove Quarterback Club, which is a booster club for the school district, would only say, "No comment," when asked about the situation.
Gary Welch, who is part of America's Drug Free Productions, which was founded by Jack Welch, told the Herald he had seen Jack on Wednesday. Gary Welch said he believes everything to be fine, and called the reports on the issue "junk."
Jack Welch's son, Josh, said he spoke with his father on Wednesday morning, discussing a future fishing trip. "Everything seemed fine," Josh Welch said. After seeing the reports about the incident, however, "I haven't talked to him since."
Calls to Tracy Welch, Jack's brother who recently accepted the position of head football coach at Lake Worth High School, were not returned.
Other CCISD coaches, including Tracy Ranes and Vance McAnally, also recently took jobs in the Lake Worth school district.
Jack Welch was not being considered for the currently-open superintendent position in the Lake Worth Independent School District. Richard Ownby, the contact person for the search, told the Herald LWISD was seeking an experienced superintendent for that vacancy.
The Herald has submitted a Freedom of Information request to CCISD to obtain a copy of Jack Welch's contract, which has not yet been acknowledged by the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.