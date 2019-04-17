Over 30 employers from across Texas were on hand to help local students and residents apply for jobs at the 13th annual Central Texas College Career Fair.
The annual job fair offers students and residents an opportunity to speak with employers, said Kiesha Holman, director of Career Services at CTC.
“We put this on as a service to our students and our community, our hope is that this event allows employers to really build that future workforce and to grow their current workforce,” Holman said.
About 300 students and job-seekers attended.
Employers included numerous law enforcement and fire protective agencies, real estate companies, the computer and technology industry and social services. Some of the participating organizations included Troops to Teachers; Topsarge Business Solutions; Builder Homesite, Inc.; DFW Airport Police; Equipment Depot; Texas Department of Public Safety; Dart Container Corporation; Primerica Financial Services — The Mitchell Group; Houston Police Department; GC Services, L.P.; and the Armed Services YMCA.
“I come to Killeen regularly and recruit from Killeen and Fort Hood a lot,” said Bryan Reese, recruiter for the Houston Police Department. “And we hire a lot of veterans because a lot of veterans go into law enforcement, and in general we get a lot of people from the Central Texas Area; between Fort Hood, Texas A&M, and some of the other colleges.”
CTC early college students from the Advancement Via Individual Determination attended the job fair, including 16-year-old Jenna Ryan, who was looking for a summer job.
“I like how there is a local program for kids in the area. Like with Peaceable Kingdom having a camp for kids with special needs,” Ryan said. “And I like how it gives back because the kids with special needs have certain things that they need, and they try to make it focus on what they can do together.“
Lathyr Sovi, an international student from West Africa left feeling confident after finding an internship with Mil Media.
“Right now, they are giving out internships out for web design, hosting, branding, and graphic design which is really what my major is about — I’m in IT,” Sovi said. “And I’m kind of going for web design, so this was a really good opportunity for me.”
Holman said the job fair left students feeling empowered and informed them how to find employment. She wants to make next year’s fair even bigger — with the goal of featuring over 50 employers. Holman also believes that the event might encourage past and present students to look toward CTC for job services.
“As a director of career services, the goal of our department is to assist our students with their career process. With the ultimate goal of achieving whatever their career goal is.” Holman said. “We provide resume training, mock interviews, career counseling and an online job board. So, anything you need along your journey, that is what we are here for. We don’t want to leave any of our students behind.”
