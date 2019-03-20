Bellaire Elementary School

Bellaire Elementary school, located at 108 W. Jasper Road, is seen Wednesday July 6.

 By Lauren Dodd | Herald staff writer

Bellaire Elementary School is currently on lockdown, according to Chief Communication Officer Terry Abbott.

The district did not immediately say why the campus at 108 W. Jasper Drive is on lockdown.

This story will be updated.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.