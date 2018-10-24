Killeen Independent School District’s newest board member, Brett Williams, is a product of the district he will now help lead.
Williams attended elementary, middle and high school in Killeen and graduated from Killeen High School in 1992.
“I guess that makes me a Killeen guy!” he said.
Williams began his career with the City of Killeen in 1997, and is currently the executive director of community services, where he has worked with community pillars such as Mickey’s Convenience Stores, Killeen Lions Club and the Junior Service League on several meaningful projects for the community.
Williams said he applied for the position on the board because he felt a calling to offer support to the school district.
“I am very passionate about the kids of this district. I also value the role that the education system plays in shaping our youth,” he said. “I have also spent many years giving back to area youth by participating in programs and activities geared towards inspiring youth. Hopefully these experiences will result in another viewpoint for consideration from the perspective of the school board.”
Williams has one child currently attending school in Killeen, and another who recently graduated from KISD. He said he hopes this will help him to provide a unique perspective during his time on the board.
Williams is filling a seat that was vacated by Carlyle Walton in July, and will serve the remainder of the existing term, which ends in May.
The board met in a special meeting Tuesday that was conducted as a closed session to discuss the board seat and the naming of the 35th elementary school that will open in 2019. Williams’ appointment was approved unanimously in a vote taken after the session.
The board voted 5-1 to name the school after the late district benefactor Maude Moore Wood. Board president Corbett Lawler opposed the name for unspecified reasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.