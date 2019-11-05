Buddy Benches

Members of the National Elementary Honor Society at Ira Cross Elementary School look over their school’s new Buddy Bench, courtesy of the Killeen Exchange Club. Club members joined Killeen ISD Community Relations Director Angenet Wilkerson, at right, and campus and student leaders recently in delivering benches to three schools in Killeen. The wood benches are meant as safe places for students who are lonely to meet and greet one another.

 TODD MARTIN | KISD

Whether symbol or strategy, the Buddy Benches popping up at Killeen schools are meant to build community through compassion and friendship.

In a project three years in the making, the Killeen Exchange Club presented carved, wood benches with the words “Buddy Bench” carved into the backs at 14 Killeen ISD elementary schools.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.