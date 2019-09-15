Bus Delays 2

Buses leave Nolan Middle School, located on the corner of Florence Road and Jasper Road, on Friday to take kids home.

 Hunter King | Herald

Bus delays continued to be an issue for KISD in the third week of school.

The district is short 74 bus drivers, according to the district’s spokeswoman Taina Maya. The district would normally have 302 drivers, and they are currently employing 238.

