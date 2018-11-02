The Central Texas College Police Academy held a graduation ceremony recognizing 24 cadets who completed the Extended Basic Peace Officer course at the Anderson Campus Center Friday morning.
Upon successfully passing the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement state licensing exam with an overall class average of 87.5 percent, all cadets are now eligible to become peace officers in Texas.
Guest speaker Special Agent Daniel Tichenor from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Waco gave the cadets an honest glimpse into their future daily tasks as well as important tips to help them throughout their careers.
“For some of you this is the top of the mountain, your dream job that you have now achieved,” he said. “For others this graduation today simply marks the beginning of a career that will lead you to a different place.”
Tichenor once started his law enforcement career at the Central Texas College campus as well.
“Whatever your circumstance, know that your mission isn’t simply to enforce the law but to be an important part of your community, and that simply can’t be overstated,” he said.
Honored during the graduation ceremony was Tyler Fry of the Harker Heights Police Department, who was named class president and earned the Chuck Dinwiddie “Top Gun” award for best firearms proficiency.
The 23-year-old officer-to-be couldn’t wait to start his duties in his local community.
“I just want to be able to help people and make a difference in the community that I live in,” he said. “That is a big goal of mine, to make this place a safer place for my family to live in.”
Tyler and his classmates spent several months studying and learning the ropes of being police officers — in the classroom, on the firing range and on patrols during the neighborhood.
Randy Rodak of the Temple Fire Department was named the “Top Gear” award winner for best driving performance of a police vehicle. Nick Onesto of the Georgetown Police Department received the Academic Honors award with a 98.6 average.
The Best Instructor award, as voted on by the cadets, was presented to Sgt. Steven O’Neal of the Copperas Cove Police Department.
While Tichenor spoke about the importance of the police academy, he also pointed out that months spent in training are much different than what the cadets will experience on the street.
“You are going to be afraid and that is perfectly natural,” he said. “Police officers are called into situations that others run from.”
However, he also explained that the way of developing their boldness is by facing their fears and remember your motivations.
“You are going to be exposed to things that rational humans simply can’t explain,” Tichenor said. “If you ever feel like quitting, think back about why you started.”
Those graduating the class are:
• Sarah A. Arendas, Georgetown Police Department
• Wayne A. Burris, Copperas Cove Police Department
• George R. Drake, Mills County Sheriff’s Office
• David D. Easley, Cedar Park Police Department
• Tyler B. Fry, Harker Height Police Department
• John A. Hamby, Taylor Police Department
• Nicole Hoo, Texas Juvenile Justice Department
• Tyler F. Hurley, Georgetown Police Department
• Andrew R. Kramer, Temple Police Department
• David C. Johns, Taylor Police Department
• Mario K. Land, Coryell County Sheriff’s Office
• Jonathan Mendoza, Milam County Sheriff’s Office
• Brenden J. Muske, Temple Police Department
• Chance A. Newby, Temple Police Department
• Nick Onesto, Georgetown Police Department
• Garrett W. Persick, Llano County Sheriff’s Office
• Carley M. Quinn, Temple Police Department
• Christopher Richards, DFW Airport Police Department
• Randy Rodak, Temple Fire Department
• Colby Rodgers, Georgetown Police Department
• James A. Seale, Coryell County Sheriff’s Office
• Kyle W. Spivey, Temple Fire Department
• Yolinvus Walker, DFW Airport Police Department
• Randolph M. Yoak, Copperas Cove Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.