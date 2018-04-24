FORT HOOD —It is the season for career days in area elementary schools and at Meadows Elementary School, the annual tradition takes on a distinctive camouflage tint.
The school at Fort Hood hosted a variety of presenters Friday, including a Texas Ranger and a state representative and even a long-haul truck driver who joined via Skype from a stop in Canada.
Still, it was the soldiers that students were talking about. At the rear of the campus, several groups of soldiers from Meadows’ active adopt-a-school unit, the 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, set up stations with an ambulance, an armored recovery vehicle, a “Paladin” tank and even a tent for testing night-vision goggles.
“It was so fun. It looked so cool,” said second-grader Nae’tavia Ladson after climbing through the top of a tank with soldier help and waving to her friends.
Though the young student said she enjoyed the soldier medics and the law enforcement officer and his robot, she said she still wants to be a teacher “just like Ms (Kayla) Holeman.”
“They love to be outside and to get in the machines,” said Holeman, watching over her students as they lined up for an up-close look at the military equipment. “We’ve seen a variety today with the Army, the Texas Ranger and a Spanish professor.”
Even the younger students, she said, learn about community helpers, bringing the subject of careers into the social studies curriculum.
At another popular spot, inside a tent set up at the edge of the school grounds, students took turns wearing night-vision goggles and finding a laser that soldiers shined on the ground and walls inside the tent.
“We get to see different jobs and people explain what they do,” said fourth-grader Tommy Kersey. “It’s fun because we get to meet a lot of different people and to experience what they experience.”
“I like the big tank,” said fifth-grader Matthew Franco. “The Army trucks are cool. It’s nice they would come. They could be doing anything else today, but they came to show us what they do.”
Fifth-grade teacher Tracy Lee said she and her colleagues try to bring real world experiences into the academic curriculum, such as discussing budgeting and taxes in math class.
“They are very eager today,” Lee said of the excitement of career day. “You can tell when they are excited about a certain career field. We’ve had a lot of variety.”
