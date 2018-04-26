COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted during a special meeting Thursday to accept the resignation/retirement of long-time Cove High athletic director and head football coach Jack Welch.
The board convened shortly after noon, then immediately adjourned into closed executive session. Approximately 45 minutes later, the members reconvened and took the vote.
Board president Joan Manning closed the meeting by offering the media a press release, but offered no additional comment before adjourning the meeting.
Wendy Sledd, CCISD spokeswoman, distributed the press release which featured the following message from Welch:
"After much prayer and reflection, I have decided to retire from Copperas Cove ISD. I have dedicated my life to helping young people for thirty-eight years. I have been fortunate to have served as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach for Copperas Cove ISD for twenty-four consecutive years. I truly appreciate the Copperas Cove School Board Members, Superintendent Dr. Joe Burns, and the Copperas Cove community for the support extended to all of our athletics programs over the years. Without this support, the extraordinary successes achieved would simply not have been possible.
"It is extremely rare for a coach to stay in one place for twenty-four years. I am deeply grateful to the community for the outstanding support, our coaches for their dedication and friendship and all of the student-athletes from the past to the present for making this job my Mayberry. Mayberry was a great television show and had a remarkable run but it even came to an end. Now, we can all enjoy the re-runs. I will forever envision the re-runs of Copperas Cove football warmly in my memories.
"I wish CCISD the very best in the future and I look forward to exploring how I may continue to serve our students and community."
The CCISD board "wishes to express its appreciation to Coach Welch for his efforts in serving the District and the community, and extends its best wishes to him in his future endeavors," according to the press release.
Welch's resignation is effective as of May 1, 2018, the press release said, adding, "The District will immediately begin the process of hiring a new Athletic Director."
Welch's most recent contract was signed in April 2017, and ran through 2021.
CCISD did not disclose the terms of Welch's resignation or retirement package.
Multiple sources reported last week that Welch had cleaned out his office and the locks had been changed. Sledd, at the time, would not comment on the situation, citing "personnel issues." Welch did not respond to attempts to contact him by phone or email.
Welch is founder of the Welch Foundation, and America's Drug Free Productions, which organizes the annual C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl held at Bulldawg Stadium. His brother, Tracy Welch, served as offensive coordinator for CCISD until accepting the position of athletic director at Lake Worth ISD. Two other coaches also recently left the district: Tracy Ranes and Vance McAnally.
According to Welch's employment contract with CCISD from July 1, 2015, to June 30, 2019, Welch was "authorized to manufacture, market, and sell Copperas Cove Independent School District athletic program paraphernalia, including, but not limited to, T-shirts, hats, signs, articles of clothing, and other items bearing images promoting the Copperas Cove Independent School District athletic program.
"As additional compensation under this contract, Employee shall be the sole beneficiary of proceeds from the sales of such District-related paraphernalia," the contract continued.
That same contract listed Welch's compensation for the 2015-2016 school year as $118,557.
His most recent salary was not listed in the contract signed last April.
