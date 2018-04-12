Hirings and resignations were among the many agenda items discussed by the Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees at Monday’s workshop, and voted on at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Patricia Remissong, who most recently worked as a faculty member at the Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development, Alexandria, Virginia, was unanimously selected by the board as the district’s new deputy superintendent of instructional services. The salary range for the position is listed as $102,098 to $135,338.
As part of the consent agenda — a series of agenda items approved by a single, unanimous board vote — two teachers and a special education instructional coach were presented to the board as new hires for the 2017-2018 school year, with three elementary teachers, a diagnostician and a licensed specialist in school psychology intern hired for the 2018-2019 school year.
Also included in the consent agenda were the contract extensions or renewals of over 100 district administrators, staff and teachers.
The board also reviewed a report listing the resignations of 18 teachers from across the district and an assistant principal from Copperas Cove High School.
The board unanimously approved contracts to spend nearly $66,000 for an additional turn lane at Williams Ledger Elementary School and almost $594,000 for the electric renovation project at Halstead Elementary School.
Other approved expenditures included a new scoreboard and play timers for Bulldawg Stadium, amounting to nearly $44,000 and demolition of technology cabling at Copperas Cove High School by the CMC Network will cost more than $33,000.
The board was informed that credit rating agency Standard & Poor has raised the underlying rating to AA- from A+, of a AAA scale, on Copperas Cove ISD outstanding general obligation debt.
Superintendent Joe Burns praised the CCISD financial staff for achieving that superior rating.
