The 2018-2019 school year for the Copperas Cove Independent School District begins Wednesday.
Elementary start time is 7:45 a.m. with a 3:15 p.m. dismissal. For junior high, classes begins at 8:10 a.m., and dismissal is at 3:45 p.m. High school starts at 8:30 a.m. and lets out at 3:58 p.m.
CCISD is the first to open among area districts for the coming year. Start dates for area districts are as follows:
- Belton ISD: Aug. 20
- Killeen ISD: Aug. 27
- Florence ISD: Aug. 20
- Gatesville ISD: Aug. 20
- Lampasas ISD: Aug. 16
- Salado ISD: Aug. 27
- Temple ISD: Aug. 22
