The Copperas Cove school board will continue planning its annual budget Monday in a special meeting.
Among talking points board members aim to proactively respond to a reduction of federal Impact Aid funding.
CCISD is considering ways to deal with a loss of more than $12 million in federal Impact Aid. One way involves a tax ratification election on Sept. 8, which would increase the CCISD maintenance and operation funds by about $4.1 million.
In what is commonly referred to as a “tax swap,” the total tax rate would still equal the present tax rate of $1.22 per $100.
The school board approved a measure July 9 to raise the district maintenance and operations rate by 13 cents, up to $1.17 per $100 property valuation.
With that resolution, the board established a legally binding “covenant” — upon voter approval of the rate, the interest and sinking portion of the tax rate will drop from $0.18 to $0.05.
The meeting will be held 4:30 p.m. Monday in the district administration building board room, 408 S. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.