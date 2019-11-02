Cedar Valley Elementary School

At Cedar Valley Elementary School in Killeen recently, teachers tape Principal Connie Morris to a brick column in front of the building in celebration of a strong year of employee contributions to the KISD Education Foundation. The school’s contribution participation rose from 69 percent last year to 100 percent this year. The school raised $3,310 for the foundation.

 TODD MARTIN | KISD

On a perfectly sunny afternoon — a scheduled early-dismissal marking the end of the first grading period of the school year seemed like a good day to tape a principal to a brick column in front of the school.

Actually, the celebrated taping at Cedar Valley Elementary School recently was the methodically-planned finale of a carefully-orchestrated fundraising effort.

