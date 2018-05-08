Imagine if filmmaker Tim Burton made a wedding cake. That is what the Central Texas College Culinary Bakery department had in mind when it hosted a steampunk wedding cake competition Tuesday with dozens of students and faculty in attendance.
Steampunk is a genre of science fiction that features steam-powered machinery rather than advanced technology.
The event was an individual competition including 10 bakery students who showcased their baking skills and artistry with icing. The students were judged in a variety of areas: appearance, texture and flavor. The event also served as the semester final for the students.
“The students were given steampunk pictures for inspiration and designed a wedding cake to match,” Chef Lupita Bluhm said. “There will be three award winners: Best in Show, People’s Choice, and Best Flavor.”
The typical student worked 30 to 40 hours on their cakes. The cost estimates for their creations ranged form $200 to $700. From a business perspective, many things can impact the cost.
“Decoration — what the customer orders and how much — all sorts of things can run into additional costs,” said student Sara Walters, of Temple.
The competition is very popular on campus with those who have a sweet-tooth.
“Everyone likes sweets. I chose to do this program for my own personal enjoyment and my family likes it, too,” said bakery student Jimmy Jimenez, of Killeen. “I think it may be a good business idea.”
After much deliberation and sampling, Chef Ramona Lezo announced the winners.
The public chose Christy Paddock, of Copperas Cove, for the People’s Choice Award.
“My idea was to use a confetti cake with cake batter butter cream,” Paddock said.
The choice for the Best Flavor Award was Shantal Oliver of Killeen.
“The cake was a Kentucky bourbon butter cake with a salted caramel frosting,” Oliver said.
Finally, the Best in Show Award was Kiana Bracey of Killeen.
“My creation was a vanilla bean Bailey infused Bavarian cream filling with an espresso butter cream icing,” Bracey said.
