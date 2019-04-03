Central Texas College held its annual wellness fair at the Anderson Campus Center Wednesday morning.
The free community event gave a glimpse into what local businesses have to offer for a healthy lifestyle.
“This is the 13th year of the event and … we talk about physical health, mental and emotional health,” said Roger Anderson, assistant director of the risk management department at CTC. “Students, staff and the public, they come in and they seek information that will actually help them.”
Over 65 health care providers and vendors provided the community with free information as well as a variety of health screenings on sight.
Visitors were also able to watch different exercise and fitness demonstrations, reaching from boxing practice to spinning classes.
Anderson saw the health fair as the perfect jump-start into a healthy lifestyle.
“If you want to get fit, … you want to get an evaluation,” he said. “Let them do an assessment here.”
A blood drive, door prizes as well as a silent auction were also part of the event.
“The profit goes back into the risk management scholarship foundation,” which helps students who are in the field of fitness and health, Anderson said.
The Seton Medical Center Harker Heights conducted free blood pressure checks to raise awareness for health issues like strokes and heart attacks.
“Heart attacks and strokes … are some of the leading causes of death in the U.S. and we reach out into the community so that they can be aware of these things and that they know what to do,” said Kristin Cummings, registered nurse and trauma program manager at Seton.
According to Cummings, preventative care is especially important for patients with high blood pressure.
“Having a healthy lifestyle helps you live longer and we want to promote that,” she said.
Reshard Hicks, head trainer and general manager of Title Boxing Club in Killeen, gave a demonstration on his fitness classes and wanted the community to know that anyone from the age of 8 years and up can start boxing.
“Disabilities and none of that matters, because we want to give you a training for all abilities,” he said. “It gives you more confidence, it gives you more coordination and …it helps with strengthening and conditioning.”
Lisa Alldee from Copperas Cove was amazed by the amount of health care information and freebies that many vendors provided.
“They gave out a lot of information, also about places that we didn’t even know were in town now,” she said. “They did great.”
