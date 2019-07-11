In a recently released community report, Central Texas College statistics show most students at the school are 25 or older and pay about $2,700 every year for tuition.
The college had 52% of its undergraduates at 25 years old or older. Forty-eight percent of undergraduates were 24 years of age or younger, according to the annual report that reflected the 2017-2018 school year.
The students broken down by race are 26% black or African American, 24% Hispanic or Latino, 36% white, 4% Asian, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander and 10% other or unknown.
The school generated $117.2 million in total revenue and spent $114.2 million in total operating expenses in the 2018 fiscal year.
The total headcount for students at the college was 28,819, according to Bruce Vasbinder with CTC Community Relations.
The total number of students in Texas was 20,188. There are 14,913 students taking classes at the central campus in Killeen and 4,300 students taking online classes only.
There are 9,314 students at the colleges continental sites, Europe campus and the Navy campus. The majority of those are soldiers according to Vasbinder.
CTC has relatively low tuition rates by comparison.
“We do in fact have the lowest tuition rates in the area,” Vasbinder said.
The college ranks near the middle when compared to other Texas community colleges.
“Colleges in metro areas have a much larger tax base and so they have lower tuition. To that point, CTC’s property tax rate is lower than all but eight Texas community colleges,” Vasbinder said.
The tuition at CTC for a student to attend for one year is $2,700 for an in-district resident and $3,390 for an out-of-district resident.
