The Killeen Independent School District’s chief communications officer has resigned, KISD Superintendent John Craft said in an email to local media outlets Thursday.
“We wanted to reach out to our media partners to inform you that Terry Abbott, Chief Communications Officer for the Killeen Independent School District has officially resigned,” Craft said in the email.
When reached by the Herald Thursday, Abbott said he resigned due to personal reasons.
“I am very proud to have had the opportunity to serve Killeen ISD,” Abbott said. “It is a great school district with an amazing leader in Dr. Craft. I was unbelievably blessed to have had the opportunity to work with all the wonderful people of Killeen ISD and I ask on God’s blessing on all of my colleagues there in the future.”
Abbott was hired by KISD in the fall of 2017, and previously served as the Houston Independent School District press secretary and was the chief of staff to the U.S. Secretary of Education.
Craft said the district will fill the position, and in the meantime, Romana Bellard, KISD’s executive officer, will be taking requests from the media.
“Once the position has been filled, we will work to set up introductions and continue to foster the working relationships we have worked hard to establish,” Craft said in the email.
